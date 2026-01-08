Sukapha’s vision shaped Assamese nation: Dr Indrajit Bezbaruah

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The fourth annual Memorial Day of noted educationist Sukuram Das was observed on Wednesday here. On this occasion, Rananggan Publishers organized the Sukuram Das memorial lecture at the office of Nagaon Zilla Xahitya Xabha, Kamaladevi Todi Bhavan.

Delivering the memorial lecture, Dr Indrajit Bezbaruah, Principal of Samaguri College, spoke on 'The contribution of Sankardev and Sukapha to the formation of the 800-year-old Assamese Nation.' Dr Bezbaruah highlighted the 800-year-old history of Assamese nation-building and praised Sukuram Das as a dedicated educationist, lawyer, and natural healer.

Bezbarua emphasized that Sukapha's vision was instrumental in shaping the Assamese nation, respecting the diversity of various ethnic groups. He noted that the Ahom kings' inclusive approach helped repel invasions and that the Assamese people had learned from their history.

The event was attended by several notable personalities, including former presidents of Nagaon Zilla Xahitya Xabha, literary figures, and journalists.

The function was preceded by a candle-lighting ceremony and a welcome speech by Mintu Das, son of Sukuram Das.

