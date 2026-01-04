Sumati Memorial Yoga centre clinches top spot at Open National Yoga Championship

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Sumati Memorial Yoga Nature Cure and Socio-Cultural Society, Silchar, Assam, achieved a remarkable feat by securing 1st position at the Open National Yoga Championship 2025, held from 30th to 31st December 2025 in Amritsar, Punjab. The championship, organized by the Youth & Sports Development Association (India), witnessed participation from nearly 200 athletes across India. A total of 13 participants represented the Sumati Memorial Yoga Centre and delivered outstanding performances. In the Traditional Yoga category, Tanay Das, Sudam Das, Rohit Das, and Sahida Aktar Laskar won Gold Medals, while Firdaus Siddika Choudhury, Maheera Akthar Laskar, Safeera Akthar Laskar, Tajleen Sultana Laskar, Sahed Fajal Laskar, Moni Roy, Joymati Sinha, and Moonmoon Sarkar secured Silver Medals. Kaizar Hamid Laskar won a Bronze Medal in Yoga. In the Artistic Yoga category, Rohit Das and Sudam Das won Gold Medals, while Tanay Das earned a Silver Medal. Notably, Safeera Akthar Laskar also secured a Silver Medal in Karate, showcasing excellence beyond Yoga. The society credited this national success to the dedicated guidance of Coach Dr Kajal Sarkar and expressed gratitude to the organizing committee, officials, judges, and the Youth & Sports Development Association (India). They appealed to youth to actively engage in Yoga, sports, and games to foster a healthy and disciplined nation.

