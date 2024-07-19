Summer camp and career assessment programme held in Biswanath district

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A summer camp and career assessment programme was held at Pertabgarh Tea Estate Model School under Biswanath Education Block in Biswanath district under the aegis of the NGO Aide-et-action from July 12 to July 15. More than 40 students participated in the camp while the Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC) of the Mukhorgorh Cluster, Apurba Sharma inaugurated the programme. He motivated the students to take the advantages of the camp to improve their learning.

The programmes carried out during the camp included yoga session, poem recitation, extempore speech, outdoor games, painting on environmental and child protection, thumb painting, paper tree art making, wall magazine and stem session and life skill. The camp concluded with a career guidance programme with Apurba Sharma as the resource person. He gave a valuable talk on career guidance from which the students benefited greatly.

The best performing students were given away with prizes. The NGO officials Payel Deb, Sradhanjali Thakuriya and Anhukul Islam were present during the camp.

