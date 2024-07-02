Summer Workshop on Sankari Sangeet and Dance Begins at Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya, Morigaon

Morigaon: A 15-day-long summer workshop got underway under the aegis of the Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya, Morigaon, at the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha’s Zila Namghar’ and Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya’s office premises today. In order to promote the wonderful creations of the saint Srimanta Sankardeva among the younger generation (Sankari-Dance, Musical-Instrumental, Theatre), the workshop was organised by the Cultural Affairs Department, Government of Assam, in collaboration with the Jagiroad Cultural Centre, Morigaon. The workshop will be conducted by six prominent music practitioners with various degrees in Sankari music. The workshop was officially inaugurated by Additional District Commissioner of Morigaon, Dr. Sangita Barthakur, ACS, today. The inaugural ceremony was moderated by the President of Shankari Sangeet Vidyalaya, Gyan Muhan Deka. The event was attended by Anshuman Dutta, Cultural Officer, Jagiroad Cultural Centre, Birinchi Kumar Sharma, President, Morigaon District Journalists Association, Jitumani Nath, Secretary, Senior Journalist Ajit Sharma, and Pranjal Das. The workshop will be conducted by singer and dancer Prasanna Kumar Medhi, dancer Tapas Bardoloi, and Assam Gramya Ratna awardee Utpala Hokai. Earlier, a felicitation programme was held, which was conducted by Mantu Kr. Nath.

