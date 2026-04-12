Super-speciality services launched at Bongaigaon Lower Assam Hospital and Research Centre

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Bongaigaon Lower Assam Hospital and Research Centre has introduced super-speciality services, in a first for Lower Assam. In a press meet, Chief Managing Partner Dr Itehesh Bordoloi said that services have begun in Gastroenterology, Urology, Nephrology, and Neurosurgery under specialists Dr Suman Acharya, Dr Tikenjit Majumdar, Dr Dipankar Talukdar, and Dr S Rabha.

“Advanced surgeries are now available, along with a new dialysis unit with eight machines. All services will be available 24×7 at an affordable cost,” he said. He also announced that a Cardiology Department with a Cath Lab will be launched in the first week of May. “The move will reduce the need for patients to travel to Guwahati or West Bengal for treatment,” he stated.

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