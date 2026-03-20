Supporters celebrate Shiladitya Dev's candidature for Hojai, express confidence in development push

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The BJP chose former MLA Shiladitya Dev as its candidate for Hojai in the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, while sitting MLA Ramkrishna Ghosh was denied a ticket. Dev's supporters in the Hojai LAC shared sweets and celebrated by bursting crackers, while BJP member Rahul Roy said, "Dev's skills and work for linguistic minorities give us hope. Roads, schools, and health services will get better. This is a good choice by the BJP headquarters."

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