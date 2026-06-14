Surprise Inspection Finds Hygiene Lapses in Demow Hotels, 15-Day Deadline Issued

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Demow co-district administration, in coordination with the Demow Municipal Board and the food safety officer, made a sudden visit to Hotel Ghisa, Hotel Nimai, and Hotel Binay on Friday evening.

A team led by Moyurakhi Gogoi, Food Safety Officer, Sivasagar, Mrityunjay Bharali, Executive Officer of Demow Municipal Board, and the OC of Demow police station conducted surprise inspections at the three hotels. The inspection focused on food quality, kitchen cleanliness, sanitation, food handling practices, and overall adherence to food safety standards.

During the inspection, the team observed highly unsatisfactory hygiene and sanitation conditions, along with several lapses in food safety and maintenance practices that required immediate attention. Taking serious note of these deficiencies, the inspection team directed the concerned establishments to undertake necessary corrective measures within 15 days.

The Demow co-district administration warned that failure to comply with the prescribed standards within the stipulated period may invite appropriate action as per the relevant provisions of law.

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