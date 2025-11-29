Suspicious death: Body recovered from pond in Gariajan tea estate

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A tense situation arose in Gariajan tea estate under Dergaon police station in Golaghat district, after a body was recovered from a public pond. The deceased, identified as Bogai Ali (45 years), was a resident of Moukhua Mudaipathar under Khumbtai police outpost of Kamargaon police station. He earned his livelihood by making and selling brooms. According to his elder brother Rafik Ali, Bogai Ali had been missing since November 26. He also stated that this was not a natural death but a pre-planned murder, and that his brother was allegedly killed and dumped in the weed-filled pond, covered with water weeds. Other relatives of the deceased also claimed it to be murder, pointing out that blood was seen coming out from the eyes and head of the victim. Bogai Ali’s son, Abidur Rahman, further alleged that his father’s eyes were gouged out and his head was slashed, confirming their suspicion of murder. Meanwhile, locals alleged that the deceased often visited the house of a woman named Monu Bhuyan of Gariajan tea estate. Since the deceased’s bicycle and sandals were recovered from her house, the angry crowd suspected her involvement. When reporters questioned her, Monu Bhuyan denied knowing the deceased and claimed that he had never visited her house. Based on information received, police from Dergaon reached the spot, conducted a preliminary investigation, and, in the presence of a magistrate and the victim’s family members, recovered the body from the pond and took it to Dergaon police station.

