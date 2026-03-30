SVEEP ‘Adopt a PS’ campaign targets low-turnout booths in Tamulpur district

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: With the objective of increasing voter turnout, a special SVEEP campaign — “Adopt a PS” — was conducted in Tamulpur district. It was a targeted campaign focusing on three polling stations that recorded very low voter turnout in previous years. Awareness meetings were held at these polling stations, with good participation from voters of the respective areas.

The first awareness programme was held at PS No. 94, Tamulpur MV School, under 43-Tamulpur (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency. During the programme, voters were informed about the importance of voting and were appealed to help increase voter turnout in the upcoming election. The attendees were also encouraged to reach the polling station on time and were motivated to cast their votes early. Participants enthusiastically took photographs at the selfie stand and signed the SVEEP voter pledge.

On the same day, the second SVEEP awareness programme was conducted at PS No. 243, Ghoramara MV School, under 43-Tamulpur (ST) LAC from 11:00 AM. Voters were sensitised about their voting rights, and discussions were held regarding the low voter turnout at the concerned polling station. It was observed that some polling stations have voters above 80 years of age. They were informed about the facilities available at the polling station, such as pick-and-drop services, wheelchairs, and separate queues from general voters. All participants took a pledge to increase voter turnout this time, signed the SVEEP voter pledge, and took photographs and videos at the selfie stand. Additionally, a similar SVEEP awareness programme was organised at PS No. 1, Bimala Nagar LP School, under 44-Goreswar LAC, where voters were encouraged to exercise their right to vote.

Also Read: Assam Targets Higher Voter Turnout in 2026 as ECI Rolls Out SVEEP Awareness Drive