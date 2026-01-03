Swadeshi Udyam Samagam begins at Kamalakanta Kshetra in Biswanath district

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The five-day long Swadeshi Udyam Samagam fare commenced at Kamalakanta Kshetra in Biswanath district on Friday. The fair has been organized by the Assam Small Industries Development Corporation Limited under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme of the Ministry of MSME, Government of India under the aegis of District Industries and Commerce Centre. Behali MLA Diganta Ghatowal lit the lamp in the memory of Zubeen Garg at the beginning. Inaugurating the fair, Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur said that the objective of this fair is to promote and disseminate medium and small-scale industries. Through this trade fair, people would get to know about the products made locally, he added.

The inaugural programme was also attended by Assistant Commissioner Suman Das, district BJP President Asim Das and others.

