Teacher, youth arrested in Dibrugarh for alleged sexual harassment of students

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh police arrested a teacher of Lezai Higher Secondary School along with another youth from the Lezai area of Dibrugarh for allegedly sexually harassing female students. The accused have been identified as Atuwar Rahman (48 years), resident of Bilasipara in Dhubri, and Rajesh Thakur (32 years), resident of Lezai in Dibrugarh.

According to police, Atuwar Rahman, a teacher at the Lezai HS School, had taken the school students for an excursion tour in Sivasagar. “The girls have complained that Atuwar Rehman gave them vodka during the excursion tour, after which he tried to sexually harass them,” said a police official.

A Case No. 110/2025 u/s 75(2) BNS R/W sec 10 of POCSO Act and R/W sec 75/77 of Juvenile Justice Act was registered at Borbaruah police station.

Rajesh Thakur is not associated with the school. He is a resident of Lezai and had gone to the excursion with the students. Both the individuals were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. Police officials stated that investigation was underway to ascertain further details related to the incident.

