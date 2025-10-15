Swearing-in ceremony of EMs of 5th BTC Executive Council held in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The swearing-in ceremony of the Executive Members (EMs) of the 5th Executive Council of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) was held on Tuesday at the Auditorium Hall, Assembly Building, BTCLA, Bodofa Nwgwr, Kokrajhar. The event marked a significant milestone in the formal constitution of the new Executive Council of the BTC.

Jayanta Mallabaruah, Minister of Public Health Engineering, etc., Government of Assam, graced the occasion as the special guest. BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, Speaker of BTCLA, Tridip Daimary, Deputy Chief Rihon Daimary, were also present, along with MCLAs and senior officials.

A total of twelve Executive Members (EM)s took oath on the occasion, four in the Bodo, six in English, and two in the Assamese language. The sequence in which the EMs took oath are Mritunjoy Narzary in Bodo, Moon Moon Brahma in English, Rabiram Narzary in Bodo, Derhasat Basumatary in English, Prakash Basumatary in English, Paniram Brahma in English, Dhiraj Borgoyary in Assamese, Begum Akhtara Ahmed in Assamese, Augustush Tigga in English, Ganesh Kachary in English, Lwmsrao Daimary in Bodo and Fresh Mushahari in Bodo.

Mukesh Chandra Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Welfare of Bodoland Department and Women and Child Development Department, administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-appointed EMs.

With this, the 5th Executive Council of the Bodoland Territorial Council stands formally constituted under the leadership of Chief Hagrama Mohilary, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the governance and development of Bodoland.

Begum Aktara Ahmed and Moon Moon Brahma became the first two women to get EM berths in the Executive Council of Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly.

As of now, the Hagrama Mohilary-led BTC Executive Council has a total of 16 Members including Chief, Deputy Chief, Speaker, and 12 EMs while the post of Deputy Speaker is still vacant.

