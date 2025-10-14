Top Headlines

BTC’s 5th Council: 12 Executive Members Sworn In; Two Women Inducted for the First Time

Historic milestone for Bodoland Territorial Council as new Executive Members take oath in Kokrajhar, marking greater gender representation and administrative renewal.
Image of BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary along with 12 executive members in oath oath-taking ceremony
Kokrajhar: In a significant political development, a total of 12 Executive Members (EMs) of the 5th Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Executive Council were sworn in today at a formal ceremony held at the BTC Legislative Assembly premises in Kokrajhar.

The oath of office was administered by Mukesh Kumar Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, following formal approval from the Governor.

Marking a historic first for the BTC, two women members, Munmun Brahma and Begum Akhtara Ahmed have been inducted into the Executive Council, symbolizing a progressive stride toward inclusive governance and gender balance within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The newly appointed Executive Members and their portfolios are as follows:

• Mrityunjoy Narzary - Transport

• Munmun Brahma - Urban Development

• Robiram Narzary - Education

• Derhasat Basumatary - Health and Family Welfare

• Prakash Basumatary -Social Welfare

• Paniram Brahma - Forest and Wildlife

• Dhiraj Borgoyari - Soil Conservation and Legal Metrology

• Begum Akhtara Ahmed - Public Health Engineering (PHE)

• Agustis Tigga - Animal Husbandry and Veterinary

• Ganesh Kachari - Irrigation

• Loumshrao Daimary - Land Revenue and Disaster Management

• Fresh Mushahary -Water Resources

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, BTC Speaker Tridip Daimary, and Deputy CEM Rihon Daimary.

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), which secured a clear majority with 28 seats in the recently concluded BTC elections, has formed the new government independently.

Today’s event marks a new chapter for the BTC, reflecting both continuity in leadership and commitment to inclusive development across the Bodoland Territorial Region.

