Swearing-in of 5th BTC executive council set for October 5 in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: The stage is set in Kokrajhar for the swearing-in ceremony of the 5th Executive Council of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), with preparations being carried out on a war footing. Marking a new dawn for Bodoland’s progress and prosperity, the swearing-in ceremony of Hagrama Mohilary as Chief Executive Member of the BTC, along with the Members of the 5th Executive Council, will be held in the presence of Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Assam, and Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, on October 5. The grand ceremony will take place at the BTC Secretariat field, Bodofa Nwgwr, Kokrajhar, and be live-streamed across other districts of BTC.

Dr Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary of Assam, will administer the oath of office, affirmation, and secrecy. In addition, Akash Deep, Principal Secretary of BTC, will administer the oath of office to Tridip Daimary as the Protem Speaker of the BTC Legislative Assembly.

The day’s proceedings will begin with the hoisting of the National Flag by Akash Deep, Principal Secretary of BTC, followed by solemn floral tributes at the Tomb of Bodofa UN Brahma at Thulungapuri, Dotma, the Bodoland Martyrs’ Cemetery at Debargaon, and the statue of Bodofa UN Brahma in front of the BTC Legislative Assembly Building.

