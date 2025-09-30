Assam: BTC Ulema Council demands Four Key Positions in New Council

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Soon after the BPF set October 5 for the oath-taking ceremony of the Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF BTC Government, the BTC Ulema Council demanded four key positions in the new Executive Council of Mohilary. The BTC Ulema Council demanded three EMs and a nominated member from the Muslim community.

The political landscape of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is witnessing the growing influence of the Muslim community. After a five-year gap, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), led by party President Hagrama Mohilary, has made a strong comeback to power with a sweeping majority, winning 28 seats in the recent BTC election. In this context, the Ulema Council of BTC has demanded that three elected members from the Muslim community should be included as Executive Members (EMs) in the new council, along with one nominated member. This demand was put forth during a press conference organized by the Ulema Council of BTC at the Kokrajhar Press Club on Monday.

Addressing the media, BTC Ulema Council President Mohammad Keramat Ali and General Secretary Hafiz Jehirul Islam congratulated the BPF and its leader Hagrama Mohilary for their massive victory. They urged the new leadership to recognize the contributions and representations of the minority Muslim community by assigning three EM positions and one nominated member position to Muslim leaders elected under the BPF banner. For the first time in BTC history, four Muslim candidates have been elected from a single party, the BPF. Political observers asserted that this marks a significant rise in the community's influence in BTC politics, indicating that minority Muslims may play a decisive role in shaping the region's future political course.

It may be mentioned that the Kokrajhar and Chirang district Imam Council and the BTC Imam Council had announced their support for UPPL candidates. Both the councils had reiterated support to the UPPL through press meets arranged by a principal of a college of Kokrajhar town but saw a lack of response from the Muslim community.

Also Read: BPF Stakes Claim to Form New Assam Council, Oath on Oct 5