Kokrajhar Set for Swearing-In of Fifth BTC Executive Council

Guwahati: Kokrajhar is preparing for the swearing-in of the fifth Executive Council of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), scheduled to take place on 5 October at the Secretariat grounds in Bodofa Nagar. The event will see Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary take the oath of office alongside the newly elected council members, marking the start of a fresh tenure for the autonomous body.

The ceremony will be attended by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, with Chief Secretary Ravi Kota overseeing arrangements. The programme will open with the hoisting of the national flag and floral tributes at significant memorials, including the Bodofa UN Brahma memorial and the Bodoland Martyrs’ Memorial.

To ensure wider participation, the proceedings will be live-streamed across BTC districts, allowing people from the region to witness the inauguration of the new council. Authorities said the preparations reflect the significance of the event, which sets the stage for the council’s next phase of governance and development initiatives in Bodoland.