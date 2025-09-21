Syed Welfare Trust felicitates NEET qualifier Nazmin Begum

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: In a heartwarming gesture, a team from the Sivasagar and Charaideo district units of Syed Welfare Trust, led by Dr Shamsuz Jaman, felicitated Nazmin Begum of Sivasagar’s Mornaikinar, at her residence on September 17. Nazmin Begum, who cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) with flying colours this year, has secured admission to Tinsukia Medical College.

Also Read: Assam Press Correspondents’ Union (APCU) Udalguri hosts open interaction and felicitation programme

Also Watch: