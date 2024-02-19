Symposium on death centenary of Vladimir Lenin held at Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha Bhaban

DOOMDOOMA: Under the auspices of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Tinsukia District Committee, a symposium on “Present Political situation of India and Our Duty” was held at Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha Bhaban on Sunday with Mathura Nath Sarmah as Coordinator.

In the beginning, CPI (M), Tinsukia District Committee Secretary Drona Charingia Phukon explained the objectives of the meeting. Thereafter, one minute of silence was observed in memory of the late Gyan Singh, who died in an ongoing farmer movement on the Sambhu border of Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion as chief speaker, Maneswar Barman, former principal of Digboi College, said that V. I. Lenin, who died on January 21, 1924, was a short-built person and lived only 57 years. Yet he turned out to be the first revolutionary to successfully carry out the great October Revolution of Russia in 1917, whereby the Bolshevik party dethroned the oppressive Tsar regime by applying the Marxist doctrine. It was the genius of Lenin that he could do a ‘concrete analysis of a concrete situation’ in giving an agenda and constitution for the communist party. It was just like a pole star of ships in mid-sea in the absence of a compass, Barman said.

Lenin is relevant to the Indian situation in that feudalism did not come to an end even after our freedom struggle. Our government system is now controlled by monopoly capital in association with imperialism, with a changed mask of globalisation and neo-liberalisation.

However, currently our democracy and the Constitution are under threat. So it should be endeavour of every citizen of India to protect the Constitution for survival of democracy, he further said.

The symposium came to an end after question-answer and discussion on the topic by the members of CPI(M) and its different mass organisations.

