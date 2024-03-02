Symposium on ‘Role of Language and Literature in Maintenance of Harmony’ organized in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: Kadam Sakha Xahitya Xabha, a branch unit of Lakhimpur Jila Xahitya Xabha (LJXX), organized a symposium on “Role of language and literature in maintenance of harmony” on Friday. The seminar was hosted by Badhakara Middle English School and it was chaired by Umananda Baruah, the president of the LJXX.

The agenda of the symposium started with the lighting of ceremonial lamp by head teacher Dulal Sarmah and the presentation of the “Chira Senehi Mor Bhasa Janani...”, the titled song of Axam Xahitya Xabha, by the students of the school. It was inaugurated by Rajwik Kriti Sikshak Upen Baruah, the retired head teacher of Bodhakora High School. President Bharat Rajkhowa delivered a speech by highlighting the aims and objectives along with the working methods of Kadam Sakha Xahitya Xabha. Chinmoyee Das, lecturer at District Institute for Education and Training, Lakhimpur, attended the event as resource speaker.

“A language forms a nation, nation never creates a language. The Assamese nationality is formed by the Assamese language only. Process for the formation of the greater Assamese nationality was only possible because the Ahom community, under the leadership of Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha, adopted the Assamese language. The extinction of the language threatens the existence of the nationality concerned,” the resource speaker said in connection with her lecture. The event was moderated by Jiten Baruah, the spokesperson of the Kadam Sakha Xahitya Xabha, wherein LJXX secretary Naba Kamal Borah delivered lecture as distinguished guest.

Na- Kadam Gaon Panchayat president Prafulla Dutta and Kadam Sakha Xahitya Xabha secretary Nitul Saikia also spoke on the occasion. The event was also attended by All Assam LP Teachers’ Association assistant secretary Pradip Rajkhowa, Kadam Sakha Xahitya Xabha vice-president Mirnal Borgohain and the teachers of the school. Teacher Tarali Gharphaliya recited a poem in the event wherein several students presented cultural items.

