Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigns for Topon Kumar Gogoi in Patsaku

Demow: The first phase of LokSabha polls is just a week away on April 19 and with just a few days of campaigning left, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma attended a ‘BijoySankalpa Samabesh’ and election campaign in the Patsaku High School Playground near Demow under Mahmara Constituency on Wednesday for Topon Kumar Gogoi, BJP candidate for Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma paid his tributesat the Statue of Lachit Barphukan in front of the Patsaku High School Playground and then erected the Laikhutafor the Patsaku Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmillan. State Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan who is also theMahmara MLA gave the welcome speech at the event. During the ‘Bijoy Sankalpa Samabesh’ program, several Congress workers joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of StateChief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma; Jogen Mohan, Mahmara MLA as well as the StateRevenue Minister, Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain along with other BJP and AGP leaders.

Addressing the gathering Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he was thinking to visit Patsaku and he was lucky to come for election campaign. He appeals to the citizens to cast their valuable vote in flavour of Topon Kumar Gogoi, BJP candidate for Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency. He also recalled Mahabir Lachit Borphukan in his speech. He said after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, Assam has turned towards peace and everyone living in happily. He said that every person in Bharat has come together to elect NarendraModi as Prime Minister for the third time. He saidthat during the election campaign for Jogen Mohan last time he had visitedMahmara and duringthat time he promised to give 1 lakh government jobs to the youths. He said it has been 2years 8 months of their government and their government gave 1 lakh government jobs within the period and without any bribes. He said after this election another 50,000 government jobs will be open for the youths. He also said the indigenous people did not have their land but through the Mission Basundhara Scheme, the land- related problems were solved.

Hesaid under the leadership of Jogen Mohan, State Revenue Ministerthe Mission Basundhara has come to Assam and more than 23 Lakhs families got the landrights and now the Basundhara 3 will come. Regarding the Orunodoi Scheme, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that if the Orunodoi forms were distributed to the women then theCongress Party got angry and asked why the Orunodoi forms were distributed. He promisedthe people of Mahmara that within three months of this election, the families of Mahmara Constituency who have Ration Card, will get Orunodoi. He said those who have applied for the ‘Lakhpati Baideo’ will get Rs.10,000 in their account. The government will also give money to thepassed- out girls of HSLC Examination and HS Final Examination for their studies. He also said that Mama will take the responsibility of the studies for girls and the father and mother will takethe responsibility of the studies for the boys. During the Bijoy Sankalpa Samabesh, Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain, State Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan, Hiranjit Bireswar Deori, Executive Member of Deori Autonomous Council along with BJP and AGP leaders were also present.

Also Read: Pathsala Sahitya Sabha observes 63rd Foundation Day

Also Watch: