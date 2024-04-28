World Veterinary Day celebrated in Lakhimpur District

LAKHIMPUR: Along with the rest of the globe, the Lakhimpur District Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department celebrated the World Veterinary Day 2024 on Saturday in a befitting manner with the aim to mark the importance of veterinary doctors who work on improving animal lives. The event provided an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the veterinarians towards animal health, welfare, and the general well-being of the society.

To celebrate the event a special programme was held by the department at Boraikhana located at Bihpuria under the district. The programme laid emphasis on “Veterinarians are essential health workers”, the theme for World Veterinary Day - 2024. In this connection, vaccination and treatment camp for various animals, anti-rabies vaccine inoculation camp for the canines were organized. A total of 28 dogs and cats were vaccinated in the camp while a total of 416 livestock were separately treated and vaccinated. In the same programme, the annual report of the Lakhimpur District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, titled as “Vets’ Mirror” was ceremonially released by District Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Officer Dr. Kuladhar Shaikia and Sub-Divisional Veterinary Officer Chhatrapati Goyari. Further, three outstanding livestock rearers were felicitated in the programme.

An interactive session was also organized with the livestock rearers and various advices were given to solve their problems. The programme shed light on how veterinarians play an important role in environmental protection and sustainability by working for the welfare of animals in different situations, including farms, zoos, and wildlife habitats. The programme also encouraged people to learn about the disease that spreads from the animals and the need to routinely immunize their pets.

