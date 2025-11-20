Pijush Hazarika Attends Inaugural Ceremony of Poi Pee Mau Tai Festival in Namsai

In his speech, Minister Hazarika praised the community for preserving its cultural identity with pride and dedication. He said festivals like Poi Pee Mau Tai not only mark a new beginning but also remind people of the shared values that bind the Northeast together. “The Tai Khamti community has always upheld the ideals of peace, harmony and respect. Their traditions inspire us to maintain unity in a diverse region like ours,” he noted.

Hazarika also stressed the importance of stronger cultural and developmental cooperation between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. He said such interactions help deepen trust and encourage people-to-people connections across state borders.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, the main host of the event, appreciated the Tai Khamti Development Society for its commitment to safeguarding indigenous customs. He described Poi Pee Mau Tai as a celebration that reflects the community’s bond with nature, purity and peaceful coexistence. Mein said the festival stands as a symbol of compassion and balance, values that continue to shape the Tai Khamti way of life.

The opening ceremony featured vibrant traditional dances, including the famous Khamti Dance and Peacock Dance, followed by sacred rituals and water-sprinkling traditions marking the arrival of the new year. Visitors also enjoyed Tai Khamti cuisine and explored stalls displaying local handicrafts, handmade ornaments and traditional textiles.

The Poi Pee Mau Tai festival will continue over the next two days with folk performances, storytelling sessions, rituals and community feasts, drawing crowds from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring areas.