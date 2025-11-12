Talk on ‘Gender Literacy in Creative Arts’ organized at Jagiroad College

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: On the occasion of National Education Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the IQAC, in association with the Department of Education and the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), Jagiroad College, on Tuesday organized a popular talk on the theme ‘Gender Literacy in Creative Arts.’

The programme featured Dr Jharna Choudhury, Assistant Professor, Dimoria College, as the resource person. The session began with a welcome address by Dr Srijani Das, Head of the Department of Education, who highlighted the importance of promoting gender understanding through education and creative expression. Dr Lipika Boruah hosted the programme and Bikashita Borah introduced the resource person to the audience. In his address, Dr Chitta Ranjan Sarkar, Coordinator, IQAC, Jagiroad College, elaborated that gender literacy meant understanding and respecting all genders, ensuring equal participation and representation in education, art, and public life. He further mentioned that gender balance was well maintained in India before the 12th century, as reflected in the philosophical debate between Ubhaya Bharati and Adi Shankaracharya during the time of Mandana Misra. Dr Sarkar also urged students to follow the ideals of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi and Rani Gaidinliu, who epitomized courage and empowerment.

Dr Jharna Choudhury delivered an insightful talk supported by a power point presentation, exploring the idea of AI in art and the evolving relationship between technology and creativity. She emphasized the need to recognize women’s vital role as art creators and preservers, citing examples such as Alpana designs made with rice flour during Lakhi Puja, Kutch Lippan art, Madhubani painting, and miniature painting, all traditional art forms of India sustained by women’s artistic vision and cultural contribution.

The session concluded with an interactive discussion and a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Pallabi Devi, who expressed gratitude to the resource person, the organizing team, and the participants for their enthusiastic involvement.

