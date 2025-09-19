Tamulpur administration tightens security ahead of BTC Election

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: For the upcoming BTC election scheduled to be held on September 22, the Tamulpur district administration has put in place strict security arrangements. In this regard, a law-and-order review meeting was held on Wednesday at Tamulpur Circuit House under the chairmanship of District Commissioner and District Election Officer Pankaj Chakravarty.

The meeting was attended by Election Observer Kshitish Chandra Pegu, Tamulpur Superintendent of Police Diganta Kumar Choudhury, Additional Superintendent of Police, Additional District Commissioner, assistant commissioners, circle officers, CRPF Commandant P Epau, SSB Second-in-Command RK Tejkumar Singh, along with other officials.

The meeting discussed in detail election security arrangements, law-and-order control, inter-departmental coordination, and area management. Local police, CRPF, and SSB officials also shared their views on strengthening security measures.

Also Read: Assam: Security Tightened As Police Removes Abandoned Vehicles Ahead Of Republic Day

Also Watch: