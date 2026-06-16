TANGLA: Human-elephant conflict claims another life in Udalguri border villages

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: The Indo-Bhutan border villages in Udalguri district, long plagued by human-elephant conflict and recurring bloodshed, continue to witness the menace of wild elephants. The persistent movement of elephant herds and lone tuskers has created fear and panic among residents living along the border areas.

In a tragic incident on Sunday night, a wild elephant, part of a herd, trampled one Sitaram Dhanuwar to death at Farmline Badalapara under Dimakuchi police station in Udalguri district. According to reports, a herd comprising 10 to 12 wild elephants has been creating terror in several villages, including Bhutiachang, Bamunjuli, Orangajuli, and Nonaipara. Apart from the herd, lone elephants have also been causing extensive damage to houses in Rajagarh, Bamunjuli, and Nonaipara.

Expressing concern over the worsening situation, noted wildlife activist Nabajyoti Baruah said that it was high time that the State Government woke up from its deep slumber and moved beyond mere assurances in the name of mitigating human-elephant conflict.

Meanwhile, the president of the All Assam Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), Udalguri District Committee, Shivdutt Tanti, and Advisor Sanjuk Sabar have urged the Government of Assam and the Forest Department to establish forest outposts at the earliest in sensitive areas such as Badalapara, Tankibasti, Bamunjuli, and adjoining localities.

Official data from the Dhansiri Forest Division, Udalguri, reveals that human-elephant conflict has remained a major concern in Udalguri district between 2022 and 2025. During the period, 28 elephants and 44 people lost their lives in conflict-related incidents, while 33 people sustained injuries, apart from extensive damage to property and agriculture.

Also Read: Assam: Special Chief Secretary Reviews Human-Elephant Conflict Situation in Kamrup