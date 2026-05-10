Tara Hussain Khan — a tribute

Tara Hussain Khan, a leading citizen and noted businessman of Tangla town in Udalguri district, left for his heavenly abode on the fateful morning of May 10, 1996. His sudden demise was a great loss not only to his family but also to the people who knew and admired him for his noble qualities and humanitarian outlook. Widely respected for his amiable nature, generous heart and philanthropic activities, he always stood beside the poor and needy. A man of courage and conviction, he was known for his outspoken nature and unwavering principles. He never compromised with his ideals and remained a guiding force for his family and society.

A noble soul and torchbearer of the family, his absence created a void that can never truly be filled. Though he is no longer with us physically, his memories, values and teachings continue to inspire us every day. On his 30th death anniversary, we fondly remember and pray to Almighty Allah for the eternal peace of the departed soul. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah.

— Shajid Khan, Wajid Khan & Rashik Khan

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