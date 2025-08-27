Taxpayers’ money at stake: Tingrai Panchayat road faces quality test

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Repair and widening of the just-completed 1000 meter long Tingrai Panchayat road via Adarsha Gaon has commenced following strong complaints from residents regarding substandard construction under the Mukhya Mantri Pakipath Nirman Achani (MMPPNA) scheme.

Villagers alleged that the road, constructed at a cost of Rs 83.69 lakh at Digboi’s Tingrai in Tinsukia district developed flaws soon after its completion. These included fractured side beams, displaced paver blocks, and narrow stretches not matching sanctioned specifications.

Allegedly the road was drastically narrowed by a significant length compromising with the laid specifications of the government. In response, the MLA took up the matter with officials earlier while the Public Works Department (PWD) withheld the contractor’s bill. Assistant Executive Engineer Binod Kumar Chaubey confirmed the action, saying, “The project must be accomplished as per standard, and the bill will be sanctioned only after a thorough inspection. The department will ensure that quality is maintained at every stage.”

The project was allotted to Dulal Dutta, a renowned PWD contractor, and is being executed by the PWD Digboi & Margherita Territorial Road division.

Local resident Ghanshyam Borgohain, who had first raised the issue, expressed doubt over the durability of the ongoing repairs. “Widening the narrowed portion already compacted by side beams raises questions about its quality,” he said.

The government must not only ensure that this road is rectified to standard, but also remain cautious while allotting future works to contractors with questionable track records, said Borgohain adding that strong monitoring, transparent tendering, and firm action against lapses were the only ways to ensure that the taxpayers’ money truly served the people.

While villagers cautiously welcomed the intervention, they urged strict monitoring to ensure the road lasts longer this time. Authorities assured continuous supervision until the work fully meets approved standards.

“The Tingrai road episode is yet another reminder of the need for strict vigilance and accountability in public works. When projects worth lakhs of rupees start crumbling within months, it is not just an administrative lapse but a betrayal of public trust,” said a local resident.

