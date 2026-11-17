Guwahati: Taylor Swift earned an Album of the Year nomination for The Life of a Showgirl on Monday, November 16, 2026, at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards announcement. The recognition makes Swift the second artist in Grammy history to receive Album of the Year nominations for five consecutive studio albums, matching Kendrick Lamar's achievement.

Swift's latest Album of the Year nomination extends a streak covering five consecutive studio albums, beginning with Folklore and continuing through The Life of a Showgirl.

According to the supplied nominations details, Kendrick Lamar previously achieved the same five-album milestone. Swift now becomes the second artist to reach that mark.

The Recording Academy's 2027 nominations also recognize Swift in four additional categories, bringing her total for this year's ceremony to five.

Her nominations include Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Sabrina Carpenter is featured on Swift's nominated duet, "The Life of a Showgirl."

The supplied career figures put Swift at 63 Grammy nominations and 14 wins, including four Album of the Year victories.

During the November 16 nominations livestream, Swift congratulated fellow nominees and described recognition from fellow musicians, producers and writers as "the coolest feeling in the world."

Her response highlighted the importance of recognition from fellow members of the music industry. Raye leads the 2027 nominee list with 11 nominations, while Rosalía follows with nine.

Other artists receiving multiple nominations include Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean.

Dolly Parton also received three posthumous nominations, according to the supplied nominations information.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. celebrated the range of artists represented in this year's nominations, highlighting participation across career stages, musical genres and creative disciplines.

The nominations were determined by nearly 16,000 Recording Academy Voting Members.

The Recording Academy announced the nominations through a livestream on Grammy.com and YouTube on November 16, 2026, at 7:45 a.m. ET (4:45 a.m. PT).

The final-round voting period runs from December 10, 2026, through January 7, 2027.

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, February 7, 2027, at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

With five nominations, Swift enters the ceremony with another opportunity to add to her career Grammy record.