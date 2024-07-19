Tea Garden Female Worker Critically Injured After Falling from Bamboo Bridge in Digboi

DIGBOI: A tea garden female worker was injured critically after she fell off while crossing a temporary bamboo bridge over a fast flowing rivulet at Tokoni village under Panikhuwa panchayat in Digboi in Tinsukia district.

The injured woman was identified as Sanjila Bawri (22) who was rescued from the river and immediately rushed to Digboi CHC in unconscious state.

According to local villagers, a temporary and fragile bamboo bridge connecting two villages of Tokowni 1 and Tokowni 2 was erected by local residents themselves for their ease necessitated by too much delay in the construction of the concrete bridge by the concerned contractor.

“The construction work of bridge has mysteriously come to a halt for past several months while the sufferings and difficulties posed thereby was regularly updated to the contractor with photographs and videos by nearby villagers.

But the indifferent attitude of the concerned monitoring agency and the contractor paved the way for the tragedy today,” lamented one of the youth leaders of Tokowni.

“The construction of the said bridge ought to have been accorded the top priority as more than two thousand people mainly the garden works cross it daily,” said the relative of the injured women.

“When contacted, the contractor Brajanath Gogoi, ironically told a youth leader not to evacuate the woman victim to hospital as she would return to normalcy of her own,” informed an AATSA activist who immediately attended the accident site.

Meanwhile, during telephonic correspondence with The Sentinel, Brajanath Gogoi, the contractor, told on repeated persuasion, that he had already consented a local youth to mend the fragile bamboo subway which did not materialize somehow.

“I had started the work initially but due to the workers team on leave and parliamentary election, the work could not be accelerated,” explained the contractor adding, “Even I have not been given the work order against the said job except for project drawing and agreement letter by the PWD. Now, the bamboo bridge has been mended immediately and concrete work would resume soon based on weather,” said Gogoi. However, the patient was discharged from the hospital on Thursday evening with the doctor’s advice for rest.

