Tea worker seriously injured in tiger attack at Lokhoujan Tea Estate

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A worker was seriously injured in a sudden tiger attack while he was working in the Lokhoujan tea estate in Bokakhat on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Amar Sahis, was attacked while working in Sector No. 5 of the estate. Fellow workers who were present at the spot rescued Amar Sahis and took him to the estate hospital, where he was given primary treatment. He was later shifted to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital.

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