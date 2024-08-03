Guwahati defeats Hojai to storm into final of ACA U-15 Inter District girl’s cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati stormed into the final of the ACA U-15 Inter District girl’s cricket defeating Hojai by 9 wickets in the semi final held at the Nehru stadium here today. Hojai, elected to bat, scored 98-9 in their 20 overs. Arati Shah (19 no) was the top scorer. In reply Guwahati reached the target on the final ball losing a single wicket. Baibhabee Das played a good knock and remained not out on 40 with the help of six boundaries. Nishita Bhattacharjee contributed unbeaten 22 on the board.

Guwahati will now face the winner of the second semi final which will be held on Saturday between Goalpara and Lakhimpur.

