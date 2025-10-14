Teacher Kosheswar Bora of Rongbong felicitated on retirement after 30 years of service

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The farewell ceremony of Kosheswar Bora, the Assistant Teacher of Rongbong Srimanta Sankardev Middle English School, was organised on Monday. The entire village seemed drowned in sorrow as people gathered with tearful eyes to bid farewell to their beloved teacher.

Having joined the school as an Assistant Teacher in 1990, ‘Bora Sir’ became immensely popular among students and locals alike for his polite speech, humility, and dedication to duty. After more than three decades of devoted service, he retired on September 30.

To honour his retirement, a farewell ceremony was organized on October 12 in the school premises. The event began with a tribute to the Late artiste, Zubeen Garg.

Teacher Kosheswar Bora received widespread felicitation from various organizations, including the school’s teaching staff, the school management committee, the Mother’s Group, the Rongbong Cluster Resource Centre, the students’ union, the alumni association, Mukti Yuva Sangha, and numerous other groups and well-wishers. He was presented with Assamese traditional gifts such as the state emblem, sarai, holy scripture, saplings, gamocha, and cheleng, as marks of love and respect.

In his emotional address, Kosheswar Bora expressed heartfelt gratitude with tearful eyes to everyone for the overwhelming love and honour shown to him.

Apart from his teaching career, Kosheswar Bora has been actively associated with several community and youth organizations, including Pongka Rongbong Combined Teachers’ Forum, Mukti Yuva Sangha, and Sankar Jyoti Moina Parijat.

