‘Teachers can transform students into searchers of truth’: Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Celebrates 63rd Teachers’ Day in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, the largest religious, literary, social and cultural organization of North East India, centrally celebrated the 63rd Teachers’ Day in Lakhimpur district on Thursday to commemorate Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India-cum-philosopher, scholar and educationist, and to pay honour to the teachers, who are the backbone of a society and the nation. The event was hosted by Lakhimpur district committee of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha under the auspices Siksha Samiti at Ujjalpur High School premises with day long programmes.

The agenda of the event started with a cleanliness and a plantation drive led by Lakhimpur district unit Srimanta Sankardev Sangha president Ganakanta Dutta and former vice-president Ghana Borah. Then the main gate of the celebration venue was inaugurated by Sharan Sadasya Sonasingh Pawe. Padadhikar of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha-cum-Chancellor of Srimanta Sankardev University Bhabendra Nath Deka unfurled the organizational flag at 9:00 am. The public meeting organized on the occasion commence from 10:30 am under the chairmanship of Dr. Jatin Chutia, the president of Siksha Sakha Samiti.

The programme was held under the management of Reception Committee president Padmeswar Chutia and secretary Debananda Baruah. The meeting was inaugurated by Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Chief Secretary Kushal Thakuria, who explained the significance of the Teachers’ Day and about the academic institutions run by the organization. Lakhimpur Commerce College Principal Dr. Lohit Hazarika ceremonially released “Pragyajyoti”, the souvenir of the event.

In connection, Dr. Hazarika delivered a comparative lecture on the philosophy of Srimanta Sankardev and Dr Radhakrishnan. Padadhikar Bhabendra Nath Deka graced the occasion as chief guest, who, in his lecture, urged the teachers to give their best to students while teaching them. “The objective of spirituality and science is the same— that is the search for the truth. Teachers can transform the students into searchers of the truth by awakening there potential and latent talent”, Deka said while elaborating the qualities of a teacher. Upa-Padadhikar Chakradhar Sonowal was present in the event as guest of honour. Dibrugarh University Professor of the Performing Arts, Mrinal Kumar Baruah delivered a lecture on spirituality in the profession of teaching.

On the other hand another appointed speaker, journalist-cum-writer Ranjit Kakati delivered a lecture on “Academic principles of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, education system, techer and students in the present day context”. A total of 15 teachers from different parts of the state and a meritorious student of Lakhimpur were felicitated in the event in connection with the Teachers’ Day. Srimanta Sankardev Sangha joint secretary Dilip Borah, former chief secretary Prafulla Chandra Borah, Mouchumi Kakati, Lakhimpur district retired Inspector of Schools Dr. Ramesh Chandra Chutiya, several dignitaries of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha from different district, Siksha Sakha Samiti, noted academicians were present in the event as invited guests. Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Lakhimpur district committee president Ghanakanta Dutta, secretary Prabin Neog, Reception Committee president Padmeswar Chutia and secretary Debananda Baruah have extended thanks and gratitude to everyone concerned for extending their cooperation to make the event a successful one.

