Teachers’ Day celebrated with enthusiasm across Assam

NAGAON: Along with the rest of the country, several educational as well as other civic bodies of Nagaon separately celebrated the Teachers’ Day on Friday to commemorate the birth anniversary of former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

The celebration at Nagaon GNDG Commerce College was organized by the College Students’ Union with active participation from the students. The celebration began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp in front of Dr Radhakrishnan’s portrait by the Principal, Dr Mriganka Saikia, after which the student fraternity felicitated all the faculty members of the college in recognition of their dedication and service.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Saikia highlighted the significance of the day and emphasized the invaluable role of teachers in shaping young minds and contribution to nation-building. The event concluded with a colourful cultural programme presented by the students.

Nagaon Lions Club also celebrated Teachers’ Day on Friday with great enthusiasm and respect. The event aimed to show appreciation and respect for the teachers’ dedication and hard work in shaping the future of society.

DIBRUGARH: The 64th Teachers’ Day was celebrated centrally at Dibrugarh District Library Hall on Friday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of eminent philosopher, educationist, and politician Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The programme began with a lantern lighting ceremony and laying of flowers at the portrait of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Dr Bhimkanta Barua, retired professor of Assamese department, Dibrugarh University, was the chief guest and keynote speaker. He highlighted the importance of teachers in providing human resource development for the country and the changing education system.

District Commissioner Bikram Kairi said that teachers had an immense responsibility in building a progressive country and society.

Awards were presented to Devjit Saikia, Assistant Teacher of Rangchangi Girls Middle English School, Jugal Konwar, Assistant Teacher of Chiringhola Middle English School, and Jayant Buragohain, Assistant Teacher of Bamunbari High School. The Special Service Awards were presented to Chanchal Majumder and Sanjeev Paul, graduate teachers of Namchang tea estate Adarsh School.

In addition, 23 school authorities in Dibrugarh district who achieved 90% or above pass rate in the 2025 High School Leaving Certificate Examination were felicitated at the function.

TEZPUR: The Department of Higher and School Education, Government of Assam, marked the 64th Teachers’ Day with a grand celebration at the Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Auditorium of Tezpur University on Friday. The event was graced by Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, who led the programme by offering floral tributes to the eminent educationist and former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

As part of the ceremony, State Awards were conferred on outstanding school teachers for their contributions to education. Schools and districts recognized for excellence in the use of the Shiksha Setu App were also felicitated. In higher education, professors who excelled in academic and research fields, along with colleges that secured NAAC A-Grade accreditation (2024–25), were formally honoured. Notably, 15 teachers from primary and secondary schools, four patent-holding researchers, six NAAC A-Grade colleges, four NCC-serving associate professors, and five associate professors from technical institutions with patents received special recognition.

In his keynote address, Dr Pegu underlined that teachers must dedicate themselves not only to classroom teaching but also to the holistic development of students.

The celebration was also attended by Water Resources and Health Minister Ashok Singhal, MLA Prithviraj Rabha, Education Secretary Narayan Konwar, Samagra Shiksha Mission Director Dr Om Prakash, along with senior officials, educationists, and a large gathering of teachers and students.

DEMOW: The 64th edition of Teachers Day was celebrated in the educational institutions of Demow and its surrounding areas with daylong programmes on Friday.

In the Hem Chandra Borgohain Model English High School situated near the Demow public playground, the programme started with the ceremonial lamp lighting before Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s photo by Niva Deori, Principal of Hem Chandra Borgohain Model English High School.

A wall magazine named ‘HARBINGER’ was inaugurated by Ghana Kanta Gogoi, President of the Governing Body of the school, in the programme.

DHEKIAJULI: The town of Dhekiajuli came alive on Friday as schools, colleges, and local institutions joined the rest of the nation in celebrating Teachers’ Day with grandeur and heartfelt gratitude. The occasion, marking the birth anniversary of philosopher and former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, witnessed vibrant cultural events and moving tributes to educators who continue to shape young minds.

From the early hours of the day, classrooms and auditoriums across Dhekiajuli echoed with songs, dances, speeches, and skits staged by students in honour of their teachers. Flower bouquets, mementos, and warm words of appreciation flowed freely, reflecting the bond of respect and affection between teachers and pupils.

The Dhekiajuli Boys’ HS School, LOKD College, LB Academy, Resonance, and several other institutions organised colourful programmes to mark the day.

