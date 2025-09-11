Tender worth Rs 399 crore floated for Silchar flyover project

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The much-awaited flyover in Silchar moved a step further with the floating of the tender. On Wednesday, a tender of Rs 399.30 crore was issued for Phase-I of the elevated corridor on NH-306, stretching from Rangirkhari point to Trunk Road via Capital point. Bid submission would be closed October 7. Confirming the news, the Barak Valley Development Department Minister Kaushik Rai said, “The Rs 399.30 crore tender had been floated for the civil construction work. Total cost of the entire project had been estimated at Rs 633 crore. Apart from the civil construction cost, the remaining Rs 233 crore would be spent on compensation against land acquisition, shifting of electric posts, water and gas pipelines, etc.”

