Tengakhat OIL fire: Injured worker Indra Gogoi airlifted to Delhi for advanced treatment

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Indra Gogoi, who sustained severe burn injuries in the massive explosion and fire at Oil India Limited’s (OIL) industrial facility at Tengakhat in Dibrugarh district, was airlifted to Delhi on Monday for advanced medical treatment. According to reports, around 20 per cent of his body sustained burn injuries in the incident.

It may be mentioned that four employees have so far lost their lives in the devastating fire. The deceased have been identified as Raju Dutta, Rupam Gohain, Tapas Jyoti Gogoi, and Shailen Gogoi.

Meanwhile, two other employees who sustained critical burn injuries in the incident are currently undergoing treatment at Aastha Hospital in Dibrugarh, where their condition remains critical. OIL suspended 4 persons, 3 officers, and 1 employee for alleged ‘dereliction in discharging official duties,’ company Spokesperson Prankush Malla Buzarbaruah said.