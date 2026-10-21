Tension in Bijni After Man’s Body Recovered from Dulani River

Panic and grief gripped the local community after the body of a man was recovered from the Dulani River in the Duturi area of Bijni. Local residents first spotted the body floating in the river waters and immediately alerted the local administration.

The deceased has been identified as Basuwa Rabidas, a resident of Harijanbasti in Bhetagaon No. 2, under the Chirang district of Assam.

Upon receiving the information, a team of police personnel arrived at the spot to secure the area and retrieve the body. Authorities have sent the remains for a mandatory post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

"We have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine whether this is a case of accidental drowning or if foul play is involved," stated a senior police official privy to the investigation. "We are currently questioning local witnesses and tracking his final movements."

Distraught family members have called for a swift and transparent probe. The tragic recovery has cast a pall of gloom over the entire Bhetagaon locality as police await the medical reports.