Tension in Islampur as alleged encroachers attack police during eviction drive

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Tension gripped the Islampur area under Azara Police Station on the western outskirts of Guwahati on Friday afternoon after alleged encroachers attacked police personnel, government officials, and a village head while eviction notices were being served.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 3:30 PM when a team from Azara Police, accompanied by government officials, visited Bongra’s Islampur locality to serve eviction notices to individuals allegedly occupying government land illegally.

As the officials arrived, a group of unidentified occupants reportedly surrounded the police team. When the eviction notices were presented, an argument escalated into violence, with the mob allegedly attacking the police personnel and officials present.

Several police officers sustained serious injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The attackers also reportedly vandalized a police vehicle (registration AS-01-GC-8999), causing significant damage. To bring the situation under control, a large contingent of the CRPF was deployed. Those injured in the attack include Azara Police personnel Tanuz Nath, Prahlad Das, Manturam Das, Namita Kakoti Boro, and Islampur village head Mukut Sharma.

In connection with the incident, Azara Police detained around 15 persons, including men and women, on charges of assaulting police personnel and obstructing government duty.

Senior police officials from Guwahati West district have been deployed in the area to monitor the situation and maintain law and order under instructions from the Guwahati Police Commissioner.

Also Read: Assam: Eviction drive clears 500 bighas of encroached land in Palasbari