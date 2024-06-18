Tension in Silchar as Bajrang Dal Alleges Cow Slaughter, Police Arrests Four

Silchar: Despite strict preventive measures by the Cachar police, Silchar witnessed tension over cow slaughtering on the day of Bakri Eid on Monday. Tension gripped the entire Tarapur area in the afternoon as the cadres of the Bajrang Dal reportedly re-covered body parts of a cow at a residence in Naga patty in Madan Mohan Lane just opposite to the house of local MLA Deepayan Chakrabarty.

Alarmed by the Bajrang Dal cadres, the residents of Madan Mohan Lane came out in the street. Police team from nearby Tarapur outpost reached the spot and nabbed two persons. They were identified as Thinang Rongmei and Chamlak Rongmei. But local residents and the Bajrang Dal cadres alleged that due to the negligence of the Tarapur police, the owner of the house where the cow was slaughtered, escaped. Tension gripped the entire area as the local residents sur-rounded the outpost demanding immediate arrest of the main culprit. However, Additional SP Subrata Sen, OC of the Silchar Sadar Thana controlled the situation.

Meanwhile MLA Deepayan Chakrabarty arrived at the outpost and discussed the matter with the police officials as well as with the local people. Later in the evening the prime accused of the house Lungthanpao Naga along with Jainpuna Rogmei were also arrested. Later Chakrabarty said that the Bajrang Dal, based on their sources, entered a house in Madan Mohan lane and found a cow had been slaughtered and the body parts of it were being kept in bags.

