Closing Ceremony of "Jyotibhishnu Sangeet" summer workshop held in Tezpur

Tezpur: Under the initiative of the Assam Government Cultural Affairs Department in collaboration with Jyoti Bharati (Poki), the closing ceremony of the community-based Holi Song “Jyotibhishnu Sangeet” summer workshop in Tezpur Lac concluded at Jyoti Bharati in Tezpur.

The ceremony began with renowned Holi song artist Sujata Mishra and retired artist Sachidananda Bora lighting lamps in front of the portraits of Jyoti Prasad and Bishnu Rabha as a tribute.

In the opening of the ceremony, district cultural officer, Saurab Pani Phukan welcomed everyone present and elaborated on the significance of this summer cultural workshop.

During the programme, the trained artists first performed with a Jyoti Prasad song “Sapun Parar Moi Sapun Kuari” and Holi songs. Notable personalities such as Ajit Das, Mrigen Kalita, Tezpur Ban Theatre Secretary Jitumoni Deb Choudhury, and trainer Sunti Sharma were present to encourage the participants. These distinguished guests were also honoured by Jyoti Bharati. At the event, the trainees of the Holi song workshop delighted everyone by performing traditional Barpeta Holi songs.

