Kokrajhar Cancer centre celebrates 2nd foundation day; special focus on breast cancer awareness

KOKRAJHAR: The Kokrajhar Cancer Centre situated at Besorgaon on Monday celebrated its 2nd foundation day with a special focus on breast cancer awareness and early detection. The event was held at the centre’s premises in Kokrajhar and was attended by prominent local health officials and community leaders.

ADC (Health) of Kokrajhar, Kabita Deka attended the programmes as the chief guest. Other distinguished guests included Dr. J B Roy, Joint Director of Health Services of BTC; Dr. Deepayan Paul, Chief Medical Officer of NTPC, DPMU NHM; and representatives from various NGOs such as Gorkha Mahila Mancha, Purbasha (Kokrajhar Mahila Samiti), Marwari Yuva Mancha, Lions Club, as well as ASHA workers, and medical professionals from Kokrajhar Medical College and Kokrajhar RN Brahma Civil Hospital.

The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the guests, followed by a welcome address by Dr. Nishant Lohia, Consultant Radiation Oncologist at Kokrajhar Cancer Centre. Dr. Lohia then presented a power point presentation showcasing the centre’s achievements in cancer care over the past year. He emphasized the centre’s campaign on early detection of breast cancer through self-examinations, clinical examinations, and mammography.

In alignment with the ACCF’s current year theme, “Early Detection of Breast Cancer Improves Outcomes,” the centre also launched a free breast cancer screening programme with mammography for women above 30 years of age.

Both the ADC (Health) and the Joint Director spoke about the importance of cancer awareness and screening. They commended the ACCF and Kokrajhar Cancer Centre for providing essential services locally, which previously required patients to travel to other cities, often causing delays in treatment.

The event also featured heartfelt testimonials from breast cancer survivors, some of whom shared their experiences through video presentations. The programme concluded with a series of cultural performances by the Nursing Team of Kokrajhar Cancer Centre, followed by a vote of thanks by Dr. Wassim Akhtar Bari, DHM, ACCF, Kokrajhar COP Team. The Kokrajhar Cancer Centre continues to be a beacon of hope and a leader in cancer treatment and awareness in the region.

