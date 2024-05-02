International Labour Day observed across Assam

Nalbari: International Labour Day was celebrated on Wednesday in Nalbari with a motive to reach the workers of the district. WARIORS, an Women Awareness and Rural Invigoration Organization-cum-Radiant Society organized a programme and felicitated several workers who have been making a living by donating their labour. The 15 workers including rickshaw drivers, thela drivers, cobblers, women who have become self-dependent by setting up sidewalk shops in Nalbari town were felicitated. Nalbari District Secretary of Wariors Manju Baishya said, “In our society, such individuals are never given due dignity. But without them, we ordinary people face very difficulties.” This exceptional programme was attended by Assistant Finance Secretary Himadri Rajbanshi, Executive Members Seema Saha, Rohini Das and many others.

BILASIPARA: Under the aegis of May Day Celebration Committee, Bilasipara International May Day was observed at Koraghat and Halong Bazar under Bilasipara Civil sub division with a day long programme on Wednesday. In this connection in the morning the red flag was hoisted by Kismat Ali, president of the Khoraghat Forest Workers Union followed by floral tribute on the martyrs column by Dayal Paul, secretary of the union. After the flag hoisting a meeting was held in the office of the union with Kismat Ali in his chair. Dayal Paul, secretary of the Forest Workers Union explained the significance of the May Day.

Halong Bazar : Under the aegis of Bilasipara Sub-divisional Marble Workers Union May Day was observed on Wednesday at Halong Bazar. In this connection in the morning Dayal Paul hoisted the red flag in front of the office of the union. Soleman Hussain, president of the union offered floral tribute on the mortars column. Thereafter a public meeting was held at Halong Bazar with Soleman Hussain in the chair, Dayal Paul explained the significance of the May Day. Among others the meeting was addressed by Motiar Rahaman, secretary of the union, Shahnawaz Hussain, advocate. The meeting ended with vote of thanks from the chair.

Also Read: Dibrugarh: Awareness programme on diarrhoea launched in Mokalbari Tea Estate

Also watch: