TEZPUR: Dabur Jeevandhara project boosts rural water storage in Sonitpur village

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TEZPUR: In a major step towards promoting sustainable water management in rural areas, a community-based water conservation project was inaugurated at Batabari village under Ghoramari Gram Panchayat in Balipara Block of Sonitpur district. The initiative has been implemented under the Dabur Jeevandhara programme of Dabur India Ltd. as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.

The project, formally inaugurated by District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, primarily involved the scientific rejuvenation and deepening of an existing pond to enhance water storage and ensure year-round availability. As per official data, the pond’s storage capacity has increased from 16,316.8 cubic metres to 21,903.23 cubic metres. With average rainfall, the total storage potential is estimated at 29,569 kilolitres across an area of 7 bighas.

The improved water body is expected to benefit around 1,364 residents of Batabari and nearby villages by enhancing irrigation facilities, supporting livestock and fisheries, reducing dependence on distant water sources, and strengthening resilience to climate variability.

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