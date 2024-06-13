Assam: Sivasagar Launches Adult BCG Vaccination Campaign to Combat TB

SIVASAGAR: The adult BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guerin) vaccination campaign under the pilot project of the Government of India, kicked off in Sivasagar on Tuesday, with many tuberculosis (TB) survivors and others getting the jab.

The Sivasagar Health Department launched the campaign at Sivasagar Model Hospital, where a number of people were administered the vaccine.

According to the Sivasagar health department, this campaign comes as part of a central government-monitored study to understand the impact of the BCG vaccine in preventing TB among adults. This programme targets those at higher risk — weak immunity (smokers, alcoholic), those exposed to TB patients, and those unsure of prior vaccination.

The campaign was formally inaugurated by Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav. Under this campaign, a target has been set to cover a total of 1,52,853 adults in the district. It is worth mentioning that this pilot campaign covers two districts of the state including Sivasagar as well as Lakhimpur. The BCG vaccine is usually administered to newborns at birth or within a year.

This special pilot campaign has been started so that the adults who are deprived of this vaccine due to some reasons, do not fall prey to the disease. The health department claims that the BCG vaccine is completely safe. The vaccination drive has started at 1,702 centres in Sivasagar district. Any healthy adult can avail this BCG vaccine free of cost.

Joint Director of Health and Family Welfare Department Dr Saurav Kumar Gogoi, District Tuberculosis Officer Dr Dwijen Koch, State Immunization Officer, Dr Sabita Das and others were present.

