NDRF Conducts Earthquake Simulation Drill at Hamren School

A Correspondent

Dongkamukam: In cooperation with the district administration, the NDRF team Patgaon, Guwahati in the district held a two-day earthquake simulated drill at Hamren Government Higher Secondary School Hamren on Monday and Tuesday.

The programme was kicked started by Incident Commander i/c and Branch officer, DDMA, WKA, Pranab Deorah, ACS, in presence of District Project Officer-cum-Liaisoning Officer, DDMA, WKA, Rupjoy Maibangsa, Inspector Pintu Kumar Seal NDRF, 1st Bn, NDRF , Patgaon Guwahati , Sub Inspector Pankaj Bhakat, Sub Inspector Surendar Lal, JE NDRF along with SDRF team incharge-cum-fire service Manik Timung, Police, APRO, DIPRO.

The whole mock exercise was carried out under strict supervision of District Magistrate-cum-chairman, DDMA West Karbi Anglong Saranga Pani Sarma, ACS who is also the Deputy Commissioner of West K/A. In mock exercise today search and rescue operation was done by Hamren SDRF team while evacuation from first storey building of the school was conducted by NDRF team.

