Tezpur: Eminent educationist Tulsi Chandra Das passes away at 94

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Renowned educationist and retired Gauhati University Professor Tulsi Chandra Das passed away early on Wednesday morning at the residence of his elder son, Dr Pranabjyoti Das, Vice-Principal of Darrang College. He was 94.

Born in 1931 at Milonpur Koch Gaon, Das began his career as a teacher before joining Dibrugarh University in 1967 and later Gauhati University in 1974, where he served until his retirement in 1992. Known for his brilliance and dedication, he guided generations of students during his illustrious career.

He is survived by his sons, Dr Pranabjyoti Das and Digantjyoti Das, daughter Swapnali Talukdar, and other family members.

Leaders and institutions including Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava, former MLA Brindaban Goswami, and Tezpur Xahitya Xabha condoled his demise, describing it as a great loss to Assam’s academic community.

