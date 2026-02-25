Tezpur: Four Sonitpur student scientists selected for state-level science competition

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The district-level Science Exploration and Children’s Science Congress, organized under the National Innovation Mission, was held at Rashtrabhasha Vidyalaya, Tezpur, with enthusiastic participation from student scientists across Sonitpur district. The programme, conducted by Xamagra Shiksha, Sonitpur, in association with the Aryabhatta Science Centre, aimed to foster scientific temperament and innovation among school students.

The competition followed earlier block-level rounds held across four education blocks, from which seven schools advanced to the district stage. This year’s theme, ‘Understanding Climate Change and Climate Action,’ inspired students to present innovative working models addressing environmental challenges and sustainable solutions. Participants confidently explained their projects before judges and distinguished guests.

Inspector of Schools, Sonitpur district circle, Prabhat Das, encouraged students to remain conscious of environmental protection and scientific inquiry, noting that rising global temperatures pose serious challenges worldwide. He praised the participants’ efforts and urged them to remain determined and optimistic regardless of the outcome of the competition.

Students presented models on topics including global warming, renewable energy from waste, water resource management, rainwater harvesting, and climate change mitigation. The event also highlighted the importance of eliminating superstition and developing scientific thinking from an early age.

The project ‘Global Warming and the Greenhouse Effect’ by Gauranga Kalita and Bankim Deka of Kabilabad High English School, and ‘Climate Change Threats and Solutions’ by Sonakshi Kumari and Priti Sharma of Tezpur Rashtrabhasha Vidyalaya, were adjudged the best. The four students have been selected to represent Sonitpur district at the upcoming state-level science competition.

Also Read: Tezpur Xahitya Xabha hosts insightful lecture on Borgeet and Xanchipat manuscripts