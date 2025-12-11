Tezpur gets Youth4Japan TI Skill Abroad Centre to boost global careers

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Youth4 Japan TI Skill Abroad Centre was inaugurated in Tezpur, marking a major step toward global skill development and international career access for Assam’s youth. Founded by young entrepreneur Tushar Tayal, son of Ravindra Kumar Tayal and Sangeeta Tayal, the centre is located at Tayal’s Blossom in Polo Field and was launched in the presence of dignitaries, educators, administrators, JCI members, and representatives from across the Northeast.

Developed in partnership with Jaceex LLP, founded by Rajiv Gupta, the initiative supports Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s CM Flight Scheme to enhance global exposure for youth. The centre will begin with Japanese language and cultural training, along with employment-linked skill programmes. Officials noted that the centre’s establishment is expected to bring Japanese trainers, recruiters, and evaluators to Tezpur, fostering stronger Indo-Japan cultural and educational ties.

Hikari Hayashi, Miss International Japan 2025 finalist, sent her greetings via video, emphasising the importance of cross-cultural collaboration. Founder Tushar Tayal said that the initiative would soon expand to French, German, Spanish, and Russian language training, and may also offer Indian languages for foreign learners, creating a two-way global bridge. Dignitaries present included the General Manager of DICC Sonitpur, Vice-Chairman of Amtron, principals of Tezpur College and Darrang College, the Dean of DPS Tezpur, and delegates from across the Northeast.

Also Read: Assam: Atul Bora inaugurates Jagannath Community and Skill Development Centre