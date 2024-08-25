Tezpur Literary Festival 2024 to Feature Prominent Writers and Diverse Literary Activities from December 24-26

Tezpur: Tezpur Literary Festival - 2024 will be held from December 24 to December 26 in Tezpur, featuring a three-day colourful programme with the participation of prominent national and regional writers. The festival will take place at the NERIWALM premises and auditorium in Tezpur. On Saturday a general meeting was held in the Tezpur Xahitya Xabha Bhawan. The meeting was chaired by the committee executive president, Jayashree Bhuyan, and moderated by convener Pankaj Baruah, was attended by Sonitpur District Xahitya Xabha President Dr. Bhupen Saikia, noted lyricist and Baan Theatre President Bankim Sarma, author Dilip Kumar Baruah, retired district and session judge Aruna Devi and other dignitaries.

The organizing committee announced various activities for the festival and sought suggestions from the people of Tezpur.

Attending the programme, Jayashree Bhuyan welcomed everyone, and convener Bikram Kalita presented the programme outline. Following this, another convener, Mahendra Kumar Nath, shared his views on the positive aspects of the festival and the previous festival successes and highlighted that, in addition to popular national author Durjoy Dutta, famous writer and Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala and several renowned writers from Assam and other northeastern states have already committed to participate. Another convener, Pulak Kumar Deka, also mentioned in the meeting that the Tezpur Literary Festival of 2022 created a special environment in Tezpur. The organizing committee announced that distinguished writers like Shefali Vaidya and Robin Gangam, as well as well-known Assamese writers Dhrubajyoti Hazarika, Mitra Phukan, Arupa Patangia Kalita and Dr. Juri Dutta, will be present at the festival, where people will also have the opportunity for a close conversation with Colonel Kushal Kashyap.

The three-day programme of the literary festival includes intimate reader-writer sessions, intellectual discussion sessions, various literary competitions among students, storytelling sessions for children, engaging discussions on poetry with prominent poets, one-on-one talks, open mic sessions, panel discussions, a book fair, cultural programmes and a photo exhibition.

