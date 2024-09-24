Tezpur Queer Pride Walk 2024 Attracts 130 Participants Celebrating Diversity and LGBTQIA+ Rights

Tezpur: The Tezpur Queer Pride Walk 2024, held on Sunday, gathered around 130 queer individuals and allies from across Tezpur and Assam, celebrating diversity and advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights. Starting from Church Field, this marked the third annual Pride Walk since its inception in 2022.

This year’s event was held in September, a significant month as it commemorates the landmark Navtej Singh Johar vs. Union of India judgment, where the Supreme Court of India decriminalized consensual same-sex relationships by reading down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. The Pride Walk not only celebrated this historic decision but also served as a powerful reminder of the ongoing fight for equality and justice for the LGBTQIA+ community. A representative from the Tezpur Queer Pride Organising Committee stated, “This year’s Pride Walk was a testament to the strength and resilience of our community. It was crucial to come together and show that our voices matter. Every step reinforced our demand for acceptance and equal rights.”

The theme for Tezpur Queer Pride 2024 was “Gender and Sexuality in the Educational Curriculum.” The march highlighted the need for including these topics in school and college syllabi to foster inclusivity, promote empathy, and reduce bullying. Educating students about relationships, consent, and mental health is crucial in creating more respectful, informed, and supportive educational environments. The Tezpur Queer Pride Walk stood as both a celebration and a call to action, urging society to embrace diversity and dismantle discrimination. The organising committee expressed heartfelt gratitude to all participants, volunteers, and supporters for their efforts in building a more inclusive future for Tezpur and beyond. Pride is not just a celebration but also a protest and a declaration of the LGBTQIA+ community’s existence and right to equality.

